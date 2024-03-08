Grand Theft Auto V was "quite a big inspiration" for Dragon's Dogma 2's director

HQ

We're exactly two weeks away from the release of Dragon's Dogma 2, a game the fans have waited for over 10 years for. Fortunately, it seems to be a great game, although it has had some criticism over the fact that it only runs in 30 frames per second.

So, why did it take Capcom such a long time to make this game, and what motivated them to return to this franchise again? In an interview with GamesRadar, Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno tackled those questions, and explained what his source of inspiration was:

"GTA V was quite a big inspiration for me on the level of how it manages to combine multiple emergent gameplay systems into a satisfying experience that feels free to the player in terms of their freedom of what they can choose to do."

He explains why he likes Grand Theft Auto V so much and which parts of it he wants to be able to offer in Dragon's Dogma 2:

"The game manages that. It doesn't crash, it doesn't kick you out of one thing and put you in the other, it just lets it all mash together in a way that is of course sometimes chaotic, but always feels like it's intentional.

"That kind of experience is something I've been aiming to provide in Dragon's Dogma 2."

Sounds good to us. We will be back with a Dragon's Dogma 2 review to tell you how good the sequel is in time for the release.