Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V sales up to 215 million units and Red Dead Redemption 2 climbs to over 74 million copies sold

That means both these fairly old titles have sold 4-5 million copies in just three months.

The fact that Grand Theft Auto V is a record-breaking game of the rarest kind is of course no news, but during the first quarter of 2025, the demand has been greater than usual. The latest quarterly report reveals that five million copies have been sold since the last report.

This is more than most games reach in their lifetime, but is what a game that premiered in 2013 sells in one quarter in 2025. In total, 215 million copies have now been sold. In many ways, though, we're actually almost more impressed with Red Dead Redemption 2. It has sold four million copies in the same period and now stands at a total of 74 million units sold.

Unlike Grand Theft Auto V, however, Red Dead Redemption's sequel has not received an updated iteration (Grand Theft Auto V has been released for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - while Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) and the online portion doesn't get a fraction of the love Grand Theft Auto V gets. Despite that, it continues to fly off the shelves and makes it 100% incomprehensible that the game doesn't get more love from Rockstar. It's fair to suggest that the owner, Take-Two, should step in and ensure that an updated version of the phenomenal western adventure becomes a reality.

Incidentally, we assume that sales of both games, but especially Grand Theft Auto V, will break new records this quarter thanks to the phenomenal trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. Take-Two's next quarterly report will be published in August.

Grand Theft Auto V

