Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V sales up to 210 million units, Red Dead Redemption 2 reaches 70 million copies sold

Even with Grand Theft Auto VI looming, GTA V continues to fly off the shelves.

Seriously, who doesn't have Grand Theft Auto V yet? It seems that there are plenty of you out there, as Take-Two has revealed that Grand Theft Auto V has sold another five million copies since we last checked in with the publisher's financial figures.

In the latest financial earnings report - the same one where we all got to breathe a sigh of relief as a Grand Theft Auto VI delay was not announced - Take-Two shared the latest figures for Rockstar's game sales, and they're still impressive.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold another 3 million units, up to 70 million total, and Grand Theft Auto V has as mentioned sold another 5 million to bring its total sales to a whopping 210 million. It might sound like a drop in the bucket, but it's worth remembering that most games will never see 5 million sales, let alone have that number in one quarter. With that being said, it's easy to see why developers and publishers are avoiding announcing a release date like the plague until we know when Grand Theft Auto VI is coming.

Grand Theft Auto V

