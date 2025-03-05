English
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V PC players left without characters after new Enhanced edition launch

The upgraded version has tanked the game's review score on Steam.

After being available on next-gen consoles for some time, the Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V has finally landed on PC. Instead of raucous applause, however, this launch has been received with a mixed response at best.

While the Enhanced version of the game does offer improved visual fidelity among other upgrades, to some PC players these enhancements have come at a great cost. Reports of characters not being transferable are leaving some wondering why they should upgrade, and other factors like a frame rate cap and lack of text chat are forcing the review score to sit at a flat 50% on Steam at the time of writing.

GamesRadar does add that while the reports of missing characters do seem rather damning, there is a chance that the people who can't access their old mobster are facing repercussions after using cheats or getting banned in the past. Of course, with random lobbies sometimes having cheaters, it's not always a player's fault if some free cash lands in their laps, but that doesn't stop Rockstar's ban hammer.

Grand Theft Auto V

