Grand Theft Auto V now included with Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has a major surprise on the third day of the new year and it has now announced on Xbox Wire that Rockstar's monstrous success, Grand Theft Auto V, is now an official part of your Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you have either Xbox Game Pass or Ultimate, you can now download and enjoy the game that we called the best of the last decade.

The game was previously included for three months with Playstation Now, but it was removed from the service yesterday - and added to Xbox Game Pass today instead. It comes fully loaded with the latest updates (including the iFruit Radio Station released with The Diamond Casino Heist) and Grand Theft Auto Online.

Microsoft finally reminds us that "with your Xbox Game Pass membership, you get up to 10% off on any purchase of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack or Shark Cash Cards to fancy-up your cars, buy new real estate, or even a helicopter". To make things even better, there is also a 20% discount on the base game via your subscription of you also want to purchase it.