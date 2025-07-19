English
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is finally legal in the Middle East

Grand Theft Auto V is already the second best-selling game of all time, but Rockstar just got news that might push those numbers even higher - and it's coming from an unexpected place

With 215 million copies sold as of May and multiple re-releases under its belt, the second best-selling game of all time — just behind Swedish juggernaut Minecraft — has shown no signs of slowing down since its 2013 debut. And now, Rockstar has received news that could push that number up by several more million.

Until now, it has been illegal to purchase Grand Theft Auto V in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates due to its inclusion of violence, sex, and drug use. However, authorities in both countries have recognized that the ban hasn't been particularly effective. Instead, players have been bypassing restrictions by creating alternate accounts linked to other regions.

Now, in a policy shift, the two nations are experimenting with a more pragmatic approach: allowing the game to be legally purchased by players aged 21 and over. This decision could open up a massive new market for Rockstar — and give GTA V yet another sales boost, more than a decade after release.

