Grand Theft Auto V is best-selling US game of the decade

It's no secret that Grand Theft Auto V is a colossal game when it comes to sale figures, still appearing regularly in the UK physical charts despite releasing in 2013, and it turns out that it was also the best-selling game of the decade in the US, according to The NPD Group's analyst Mat Piscatella on Twitter.

This is unsurprising, because it's the most profitable piece of entertainment ever, and as of last November we reported that it had sold a staggering 115 million units, passing from the last generation over to the current one (the modern ports on PS4 and Xbox One were released later).

As you can see in the chart below, Call of Duty makes up a lot of the rest of the top 10, including Black Ops at two, the sequel at three, Modern Warfare 3 at four, and Black Ops 3 at five. Red Dead Redemption II and Minecraft also make an appearance, so Activision and Take-Two dominate the bulk of the list.

Have you got GTA V yet?

