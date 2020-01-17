Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is best-selling US game of the decade

Rockstar and Take-Two's giant sits above all of the Call of Duty games and even Minecraft in the list.

It's no secret that Grand Theft Auto V is a colossal game when it comes to sale figures, still appearing regularly in the UK physical charts despite releasing in 2013, and it turns out that it was also the best-selling game of the decade in the US, according to The NPD Group's analyst Mat Piscatella on Twitter.

This is unsurprising, because it's the most profitable piece of entertainment ever, and as of last November we reported that it had sold a staggering 115 million units, passing from the last generation over to the current one (the modern ports on PS4 and Xbox One were released later).

As you can see in the chart below, Call of Duty makes up a lot of the rest of the top 10, including Black Ops at two, the sequel at three, Modern Warfare 3 at four, and Black Ops 3 at five. Red Dead Redemption II and Minecraft also make an appearance, so Activision and Take-Two dominate the bulk of the list.

Have you got GTA V yet?

Grand Theft Auto V

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Lee West

"We've returned to Los Santos to see what the new-gen version of GTAV has to offer. The answer: a lot."

Grand Theft Auto VScore

Grand Theft Auto V
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Grand Theft Auto V is the finest game Rockstar have ever produced and is one of best experiences this console generation."



Loading next content