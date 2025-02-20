Grand Theft Auto V is being enhanced on PC

HQ

We know you are all starved for information about Grand Theft Auto and what Rockstar has planned for the future of the franchise. The good news is that the typically quite quiet mega developer has made an announcement! The bad news is that it's about the game they originally launched over 11 years ago.

Grand Theft Auto V will be getting an update, but the catch is that this is tailored to the PC version and will focus on a slate of performance and technical improvements for the most part, features that were made available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when the current-gen versions of the game arrived.

This means that PC players will soon be able to download a free update that includes; improved graphics and resolution options, faster loading times, Ray-Tracing, AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS support, Dolby Atmos support, animal encounters, new vehicles and upgrades, a refreshed landing page, GTA+ Membership access, a Career Progress tab, and the ability to start a career and buy property and items to enhance and improve your cash flow.

This is on top of new anti-cheat protection systems and a more proactive voice chat moderation system, plus a one-time character migration system so that you can take your story and online progress and bring it forward to this enhanced version of the game.

All of this will be coming to Grand Theft Auto V on PC as part of a free update, which will be debuting on March 4.