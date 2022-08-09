Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grand Theft Auto V is almost at 170 million sold copies

And Red Dead Redemption 2 has surpassed the 45 million mark.

As part of the recent financial report that was shared by Take-Two Interactive, the massive games publisher has once again provided an update on the sales figures for Rockstar's big two: Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Speaking about the industry behemoth that is GTA V, the near nine-year-old game has nearly surpassed the 170 million units mark, and as for the entire GTA franchise, that has now crossed the 380 million mark.

Red Dead Redemption 2 on the other hand has now reached over 45 million units, which while seeming incredibly small when stacked up to GTA V, is still a huge amount of games sold, enough even to make it the "2nd best-selling title in the US in past 5 years based on dollar sales". As for the Red Dead franchise, the series has gone over the 68 million unit threshold.

Are you still playing GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2?

