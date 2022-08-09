Grand Theft Auto V is almost at 170 million sold copies

HQ

As part of the recent financial report that was shared by Take-Two Interactive, the massive games publisher has once again provided an update on the sales figures for Rockstar's big two: Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Speaking about the industry behemoth that is GTA V, the near nine-year-old game has nearly surpassed the 170 million units mark, and as for the entire GTA franchise, that has now crossed the 380 million mark.

Red Dead Redemption 2 on the other hand has now reached over 45 million units, which while seeming incredibly small when stacked up to GTA V, is still a huge amount of games sold, enough even to make it the "2nd best-selling title in the US in past 5 years based on dollar sales". As for the Red Dead franchise, the series has gone over the 68 million unit threshold.

Are you still playing GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2?