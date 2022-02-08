Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 160 million copies

HQ

Late yesterday, Take-Two delivered their financial report for October - December. And if you thought it would include a new and impressive sales record from Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.... well, you would be bang on target.

September 30 last year, the game had passed 155 million sold games, and it has climbed a lot since then. Now Take-Two reveals that on December 31 it had passed 160 million sold copies. And it still hasn't been officially launched for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - which surely will give it a new boost next month.

As a comparison, the Final Fantasy series (since the original release back in 1987) and the Mario Kart series (launched back in 1992) have both sold roughly 164 million copies. Basically they are about to be overthrown by the behemoth that is Grand Theft Auto V.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is no slouch either and is now close to 43 million sold copies. Not too shabby considering that it has only been on the market for three and a half years, and still has no proper PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X version, something we assume will arrive sooner or later.

HQ

Thanks Dom