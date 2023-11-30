Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is coming to Netflix

HQ

As you know, it's not just films and TV series that interest the streaming giant Netflix, and for some time now the company has increasingly started to focus on offering games as part of its subscription. Something that now reaches new heights when Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is arrives on December 14.

You can download the games via the Netflix mobile app, or separately from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Whether the concept will be a success remains to be seen. At the time of writing, very little of the service's subscribers have actually tried downloading a game via Netflix, something the company obviously hopes to change with this relatively high-profile game release.

Have you tried playing something via Netflix?