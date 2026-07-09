Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy developer CEO admits fans were right, but defends games as fun

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In a rare fumble for anything GTA-related, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition launched to a lot of player complaints. The game's performance was picked apart, mostly, and didn't seem to be worth the price considering how rough each of the three games were on release. While developer Grove Street Games has since improved GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, its CEO has defended the games, even at launch.

"Regarding GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, I agreed with most of the people's reactions," said Thomas Williamson in a recent interview with Wccftech. Williamson said that he did disagree with the response to the release from a development side, though.

"However, at the end of the day, looking at the behind-the-scenes metrics on those games, there were a lot of people who were playing them and really enjoying them. There was also a lot of people who wanted more, and I don't blame them. We all view these games as these really, really important milestones in gaming history, so I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work on them. I'm also in agreement that I don't think there'll ever be a perfect redux of those that's not done by Rockstar proper. If their Rockstar North team took it on and did some crazy thing, that would be awesome. But the reality of what it was also kind of mixed with people's nostalgia," he said.

Considering how busy Rockstar is likely to be for the rest of time, churning out Red Dead and Grand Theft Auto games, we doubt they'll ever turn around and look at old projects, meaning in a sense, Williamson is right to believe any other developer is bound to face criticism. The initial backlash on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has largely faded these days, with the Vice City and San Andreas remasters having positive reviews on Steam.