Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is squashing many of its bugs within a major new patch
The extensive list of fixes extends across all three titles.
HQ
Following the rocky launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, Rockstar vowed that it would soon address its plethora of issues. The developer has rolled out a significant bug fixing patch that spans all three titles, staying true to its word. The patch is available for all platforms at the time of writing, besides the Nintendo Switch.
The list of fixes in this patch alone demonstrates the severity of the trilogy's bugs. Hopefully, Rockstar can keep rolling out patches this extensive until the game is at a standard comparable to fans' expectations. It's unclear whether the developers will attempt to fix fundamental issues, though, relating to character models and draw distances.
You can take a look at the full list of fixes below:
General - All Platforms
Fixed multiple localization issues
Fixed multiple instances of missing or misaligned collision
Fixed multiple instances of holes in the map
Fixed multiple instances of incorrect or misplaced textures
Fixed multiple instances of the camera clipping through objects
Fixed multiple instances of incorrect subtitles being displayed
Fixed multiple instances of incorrect help text being displayed
Fixed multiple instances of misplaced objects
Fixed multiple instances of issues with character models in cutscenes
Fixed multiple instances of audio lines being skipped, delayed, or repeated
Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition
Fixed issues with blurry camera cuts and transitions during Grand Theft Aero cutscene
Fixed an issue where Pay 'N' Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter
Fixed an issue where game stalls and props pop into the Gone Fishing cutscene
Fixed an issue where the player would fail the mission The Thieves with a message "A thief's dead" after the cutscene plays
Fixed an issue with failing the mission Last Requests due to Asuka falling out of the boat
Fixed an issue with a missing GPS route when driving Curly Bob in a Taxi during the mission Cutting The Grass
Fixed an issue where the damage meter is not displaying correctly in the mission Escort Service
Fixed an issue with a hole in the map that allowed players to access Staunton Island early
Fixed an issue with Claude floating in the cutscene for the mission Big 'n' Veiny
Fixed an issue where character models were not animating during the cutscene for the mission Luigi's Girls
Fixed an issue where character models were not animation during the cutscene for the mission Give me Liberty
Fixed an issue where the player can boost their running speed by quickly swapping through weapons
Fixed an issue where the game would crash when entering a vehicle after completing Triad War (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
Fixed an issue where the achievement "Disposing of the Evidence" does not unlock after completing the Dead Skunk in the Trunk Mission (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition
Fixed an issue where players were unable to rotate the camera up or down while driving at high speeds
Fixed an issue with Firetruck lights flashing inconsistent colors
Fixed an issue with GPS route display during the mission Autocide
Fixed an issue where Pay 'N' Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter
Fixed an issue with multiple GPS routes appearing during the missions Gun Runner and Psycho Killer
Fixed an issue with the Hit Rate UI not displaying correctly during the mission Gun Runner
Fixed an issue with peds incorrectly appearing in the cutscene for the mission The Chase
Fixed an issue with Tommy Vercetti's character model going into a T-Pose during the cutscene for In the Beginning
Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)
Fixed an issue where the game would crash when switching from TV mode to table mode during the loading screen
Fixed an issue where the prompt "Error: Out of video memory trying to allocate a texture! Make sure your video card has the minimum required memory, try lowering the resolution" appears while exploring the North Point Mall (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
Fixed an issue with the camera popping during the cutscene for the mission All Hands on Deck (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edtion
Fixed an issue with rain visual effects
Fixed an issue with the camera spinning around quickly when finishing or failing Blood Bowl
Fixed an issue where the camera is incorrectly positioned when returning to gameplay after finding Sweet in the mission Reuniting the Families
Fixed an issue where a bridge in Flint County is invisible
Fixed an issue where players can equip weapons while swimming which can cause issues with the weapons clipping through the character's body
Fixed an issue where incorrect help text was displayed for swimming
Fixed an issue where the results screen was appearing at the start of Bike School - Jump and Stoppie
Fixed an issue with grey pedestrians appearing around the Willowfield and Playa del Seville area
Fixed an issue with a pedestrian looking partially translucent in the Just Business cutscene
Fixed an issue with the legal text not being displayed correctly
Fixed an issue with Enforcer lights not flashing
Fixed an issue with players not being able to kill Paul and Maccer before triggering the cutscene for the mission Don Peyote
Fixed an issue where the mid-mission cutscene would start then fade to black before restarting again during the mission Sayonara Salvatore
Fixed an issue where the game would restart from the beginning when selecting to retry from the last checkpoint on the Mission High Stakes, Low Rider
Fixed an issue with an invincible enemy during the mission Los Desperados
Fixed an issue with incorrect inverted controls when swimming underwater when setting them to either on or off
Fixed an issue with the aiming sensitivity for the Pistol Ammu-Nation Challenge
Fixed an issue where progress is blocked due to Sweet being killed prematurely during the mission The Green Sabre
Fixed an issue where the help text does not disappear which ends up blocking the muscle stat from showing it increasing at any Gym
Fixed an issue with the incorrect time being displayed when collecting rings during the BMX or NRG-500 Challenges
Fixed an issue with the camera warping during the In the Beginning cutscene
Fixed an issue where some character models were not animating during some cutscenes
Fixed an issue with the player getting stuck behind the Cluckin' Bell counter (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
Fixed an issue where Police Officers can be seen floating before a police car spawns during the Reuniting the Families cutscene (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
Fixed an issue with pedestrian weapon accuracy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)