Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition actually looks nice with new graphical update

The remastered trilogy of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, was rather disappointing at launch. It failed to recapture the magic of the original games, and very much felt just like a port rather than a definitive edition of anything.

However, with a new graphical update, the games are looking a lot nicer. As spotted by X/Twitter user Besk (thanks VGC), the improvements are extensive, and they largely come from a classic lighting mode that has now made its way to consoles after being available on mobile for a while.

Animations and other visuals have also been fixed, leading to the game perhaps finally feeling like it should have some years ago. Sales were still strong for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition at launch, so plenty of people can now enjoy the trilogy as intended.