Grand Theft Auto Online's newest and likely last heist before GTA VI arrives next week

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The Kortz Center Heist, the newest heist in a few years for Grand Theft Auto Online, and what is likely to be the game's last big hurrah before focus switches over to Grand Theft Auto VI, is arriving next week. We knew that the latest heist would arrive this month, but now Rockstar has given us a tonne of extra details about how we go about the heist, what we can get from it, and its unique replayability.

As noted on Rockstar's Newswire, you'll need a mansion with an Art Studio. After that, you'll meet a counterfeiter who can replace the art in the museum with near-perfect fakes. When scoping out the Kortz Center, you'll want to keep an eye out for witnesses and cameras, as being spotted by either could lead to your plans being foiled. Unlike other heists, where the goal is simply to get out with as much cash or loot as possible, the Kortz Center Heist has a great emphasis on stealth, as if people know the art you've got is stolen, it'll be harder to find a buyer.

Or, perhaps you won't even want to sell off your pieces. With new paintings put into the Kortz Center every so often, you can build up a gallery of fine art for yourself, if you wish. For a GTA Online player who already has everything money can buy, more millions might not do it, and so Rockstar has added a unique, replayable element to the heist, as different paintings also come with new ways to steal them.