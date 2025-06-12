English
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto Online's latest update lets you own iconic GTA V businesses

Money Fronts arrives on the 17th of June.

Headlines might still be concerning themselves mainly with Grand Theft Auto VI nowadays, but Rockstar is continuing to give players content for the ever-evolving GTA Online in Grand Theft Auto V.

The latest update, Money Fronts, arrives on the 17th of June, and it brings new ways to expand your criminal empire through the largest money-laundering operation in the whole of San Andreas thus far. Through Martin Madrazo, you'll be able to connect with new "businessmen" who'll help you get legitimate and illegitimate income flowing into your account.

You can own some iconic businesses from the base game through this, including the Hands On Car Wash in Strawberry, Higgins Helitours, and the Smoke on the Water dispensary. Of course, it wouldn't be a major GTA Online update without new vehicles too, and Rockstar has promised the arrival of new Woodlander SUVs, the Karin Everon RS and Declasse Tampa GT.

Grand Theft Auto V

