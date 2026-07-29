Grand Theft Auto Online's casino and gambling has been banned in Australia

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There goes the dream of Australians winning a brand-new car. Grand Theft Auto Online has removed its gambling features for Australian players, as it appears new online safety laws have forced the ban hammer down on the Diamond Casino & Resort.

That's the current speculation, at least, as through the GTA Forums and social media players have discovered they can no longer access the gambling machines, game tables, and Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino & Resort. Players can still enter the casino to trade their chips for cash and earn a daily bonus, but even if they own a private penthouse table, they can't gamble.

Australia introduced new online safety and age assurance laws in March this year, which are believed to be the cause behind the ban. Also, as per TweakTown, it's believed that Red Dead Online's card games have also lost their use for Australians.

The Lucky Wheel ban feels particularly harsh, as you don't need to spend any in-game cash to operate it. What's more, now the chance of a player getting a super rare Lost Slamvan from the wheel has now been reduced to 0% if they're Australian, as that vehicle can only be obtained through the Lucky Wheel.