Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars are now free for GTA+ subscribers

The service previously gave away Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

Through its new membership program GTA+, Rockstar is giving away two classic Grand Theft Auto games on iOS and Android: Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars. This follows after the service offered subscribers the infamous Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition last month.

The first of these titles Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, released on the PSP in 2005 and was the first 3D handheld title in the series. As its title suggests, the game is set in Liberty City and follows Toni Cipriani, a character introduced in Grand Theft Auto III.

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars released on the Nintendo DS in 2009 and was developed by Rockstar Leeds. Unlike Liberty City Stories, Chinatown Wars resembles the 2D perspective of the original GTA games and features a comic book-like aesthetic.

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

