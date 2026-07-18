Grand Theft Auto IV actor wants to return for a remaster

HQ

As Rockstar ramps up towards the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, rumours of a Grand Theft Auto IV remaster or remake aren't exactly flooding the internet right now. They were, and last year reports of new ports for the game were circulating. Now, the voice actor for Roman Bellic has said he'd love to come back if asked by Rockstar.

Speaking to loveitfilm on Instagram (via TheGamer), actor Jason Zumwalt said "I don't know why [Rockstar] haven't done it yet. Maybe it has something to do with those SAG contracts. Maybe opening up that can of worms is just something they're not willing to do."

The contracts Zumwalt is referring to caused a bit of controversy following the game's release, after star Michael Hollick criticised the pay he received for his work on Grand Theft Auto IV. "When I did the Rent Roman thing, it happened to coincide with Michael bringing up his money situation and Rockstar," Zumwalt explained.

Zumwalt said he sees Grand Theft Auto IV as having the best story out of any of the games, and said that he doesn't consider that as biased because other people have said it to him since his performance.

It's doubtful we'll get a new remaster at the same time as the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, but perhaps in the near future we'll see Rockstar take a look at its past games and give them a modern touch up.