Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition and Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster have now joined PS Now

Sony's PS Now service is closing out the year with a bang by adding several heavy hitters from the PS2 generation. Arriving this month is Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition and Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster and they are joined by Spitlings and John Wick Hex.

Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition sadly will only be part of the service until January 31. This remastered take on the 2001 original received criticism at launch due to its buggy nature, but it has now received two extensive patches. It might be the title in the PS2 trilogy that has aged the worst, but it's still worth checking out to see the series' 3D origins.

The service is showing the PS2 some more love by adding Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster. Final Fantasy X in particular is considered as one of the greatest titles in the franchise, and it's notable for axing the top-down world map seen in previous entries.

