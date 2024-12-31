Grand Theft Auto III is now playable on Dreamcast

HQ

Better late than never, they say? Thanks to some dedicated fans, you can now play Grand Theft Auto III on the Dreamcast - legally, provided you own a copy of the game on PC anyway. Which is used to "build" a compatible Dreamcast version in the console's CDI format. Even one of the game's original developers Obbe Vermeij has expressed his admiration for the port. He also mentioned that Grand Theft Auto III was actually initially developed for the Dreamcast but was switched to the PS2 for financial reasons.

If you want to try your hand at making your own copy of Grand Theft Auto III for the Dreamcast, you can find the instructions at DCA3.net

Will you try Grand Theft Auto III for Dreamcast?