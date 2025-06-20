Grand Prix of Italy: times and how to watch, can Bagnaia climb back in MotoGP?

HQ

The MotoGP season reaches its first double-header, with two Grand Prix taking place back to back, starting this weekend at Mugello, Italy, and next weekend in the Netherlands. With Italy being the country with more MotoGP riders after Spain, this will likely have one of the most electric atmospheres, as Pecco Bagnaia still doesn't give up and will be cheered by the rest of Ducati fans.

Bagnaia has won in Mugello in the last three occassions, although the Italian, with 140 points is already very far from Alex Márquez (201 points) and Marc Márquez (233 points).

Times of the Italy GP in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3

Saturday, June 20



9:50 BST, 10:50 CEST: MotoGP Qualifying 1



10:15 BST, 11:15 CEST: MotoGP Qualifying 2



11:50 BST, 12:50 CEST: Moto 3 Qualifying 1



12:15 BST, 13:15 CEST: Moto 3 Qualifying 2



12:45 BST, 13:45 CEST: Moto 2 Qualifying 1



13:10 BST, 14:10 CEST: Moto 2 Qualifying 1



14:00 BST, 15:00 CEST: Moto GP Sprint (11 laps)



Sunday, June 21



10:00 BST, 11:00 CEST: Moto3 Race (17 laps)



11:15 BST, 12:15 CEST: Moto2 Race (19 laps)



13:00 BST, 14:00 CEST: MotoGP Grand Prix (23 laps)



How to watch MotoGP live

The Italy GP, as well as the whole MotoGP, can be seen in a variety of channeles depending on the county. I Italy, you can watch it through Sky but also through Canale 8, and in the UK, you can watch it on TNT Sports and Quest. In Spain, it's only through the paid channel DAZN. You can read the full list here.