Granblue Fantasy: Relink is off to an amazing start

For a long time, it seemed like J-RPGs was something mainly enjoyed by console gamers. Slowly but steady, this has changed though, and today it seems like it's hotter than ever on Steam. Two very recent examples of this are Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which set a Steam franchise record for concurrent players a week ago, and Persona 3 Reload, which also enjoyed the best premiere for the series on Steam.

And just a few days later, another J-RPG are now doing the rounds on Steam, setting impressive records. We are talking about Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which was released on February 1. SteamDB reveals that it has reach a whopping peak of 114,054 concurrent players during the weekend. As a comparison, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (which also was released last week) reached 13,459 concurrent players and Tekken 8 has a peak of 49,977 concurrent players.

Have you played Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and why do you think J-RPGs are so popular on Steam these days?