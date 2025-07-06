Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now a two million seller

HQ

Tokyo-based Cygames has announced that its action-RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now a two million selling video game. As confirmed in a press release, we're told that the game has hit the milestone by including both physical and digital sales for the title, a feat that took the project 17 months to achieve.

Speaking about hitting this milestone, Cygames president Koichi Watanabe stated: "I would like to sincerely thank everyone around the world who played our game. Our company vision is to be the best in entertainment, which includes games, animation, comics, and many other entertainment mediums. The team spent a long time carefully crafting a title that would bring fun to many people regardless of where they are from. We hope everyone will continue to enjoy Relink while also engaging with other quality content that Cygames has to offer."

To mark this feat, Cygames is providing a limited-time discount on Granblue Fantasy: Relink, with the game now 60% off on Steam and the PlayStation Store. The deal will apply until July 10 for Steam and July 17 (for those in Europe) for PlayStation (both PS4 and PS5).

Have you played Granblue Fantasy: Relink yet?