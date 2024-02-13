Granblue Fantasy: Relink has sold over 1 million copies

HQ

Persona 3: Reload, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and now Granblue Fantasy: Relink have all proven that JRPGs or just games from Japan in general are booming as of late, even if they're not from the traditionally popular franchises.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an RPG that comes from a fairly small IP over here in the West, and yet in just 11 days it has captured over 1 million players. "A million thanks to our wonderful community of skyfarers for helping us reach this milestone. We have more updates on the horizon, so stay tuned!" reads a post on the game's official Twitter/X page.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink contains all the usual hallmarks of a JRPG. Plenty of creatures to fight, cool moves to unleash, and party members to look after. Even if it doesn't necessarily reinvent the wheel, it proves that the JRPG genre is a popular one.