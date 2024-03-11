Granblue Fantasy: Relink gets new boss later this week, additional character in May

HQ

Granblue Fantasy: Relink helped prove the power of JRPGs when it launched last month. The game quickly sold over a million copies, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see what's next from developer Cygames.

In a new trailer that popped up during a recent stream held by Cygames, we got a look at a powerful new boss coming in The Final Vision update on the 14th of March. Lucilius seems like one of the greatest foes in the game, but we will get help in taking him down as Sandalphon joins the fray.

Sandalphon isn't going to be available as a playable character as soon as he's added into the game, and will instead be able to join your party alongside update 1.3.0 in May. Check out the trailer for Lucilius below: