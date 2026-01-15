Granblue Fantasy: Relink and Umamusume: Pretty Derby developer Cygames apologises for AI concerns

HQ

Following the creation of Cygames AI Studio Inc., the Granblue Fantasy: Relink developer found itself in hot water with its fans. Many critiqued the fact that none of the debates around AI had been mentioned in this new business venture, with it seeming like yet another company had just dived head-first into AI usage.

In an apology message posted on social media, Cygames addresses fan concerns. "We sincerely apologise for the concern we've caused," the message reads. "We would like to take this opportunity to state that art produced from generative AI isn't used in our products. Furthermore, we won't implement generative AI into our products without further notice."

"We at Cygames will continue to honour creators, as well as champion the free expression of people, and, in doing so, will continue to strive to be the best in entertainment," concludes the message. Fans are still concerned by the mention that Cygames is keeping the door open for generative AI in the future, but will let us know ahead of time when it is being used. But, looking at the comments of the X/Twitter post, Cygames seems to have won back some goodwill by owning its misstep.