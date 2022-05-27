Gran Turismo to be turned into a movie, which may be directed by District 9's Neill Blomkamp

HQ

Yesterday we reported on the news that Sony is looking to expand its movie and series efforts, and is now working on a Horizon show for Netflix, a God of War series for Amazon Prime Video, and is also working on a Gran Turismo project as well.

The latter of those three was the one that had the most question marks surrounding it, but thanks to a new report from Deadline, it looks like the Gran Turismo project will in fact be a movie, and Sony seems to be eyeing up District 9 director Neill Blomkamp to direct it as well.

Otherwise, there are no plot details for the movie to report on yet, but we are told that it is in "very early development". As for how this movie lines up with the series announcement yesterday, Deadline adds that it has heard "those rumours are not accurate".