English
Gamereactor
news
Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo Sport's online servers are being shut down in January

Many of the PS4 racing game's features will stop working in a few months.

HQ

Polyphony Digital has announced that in a few month's time, its PlayStation 4 title, Gran Turismo Sport, will be losing its online services due to its servers being permanently closed down.

Set to take place on January 31, 2024, the closure will mean that features such as the Community, Open Lobby, Sport Mode, custom liveries, and other online elements will not be accessible.

While the offline portion of the game will still work as intended, Polyphony has stated that with this closure in mind, it will stop the distribution of add-on items from the PlayStation Store as of December 1, 2023, meaning (while these will still be accessible post server closure to those who have them), if you had your eye on some extra content for the game, make sure to pick it up now before it's too late.

In terms of the full list of features that will be unavailable come January 31st, they are:


  • Online Services: It will no longer be possible to utilize online services features including the Community, Open Lobby, Sport Mode, and Seasonal Events.

  • Mileage Store Closure: It will no longer be possible to purchase items from Mileage Store.

  • Trophies: Selected Trophies that require an online connection will no longer be accessible.

  • Garage Car Liveries - It will not be possible to access custom liveries once the online service ends. All vehicles with applied liveries will return to their original color.

Gran Turismo Sport

