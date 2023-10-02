Gran Turismo Sport's online servers are being shut down in January

HQ

Polyphony Digital has announced that in a few month's time, its PlayStation 4 title, Gran Turismo Sport, will be losing its online services due to its servers being permanently closed down.

Set to take place on January 31, 2024, the closure will mean that features such as the Community, Open Lobby, Sport Mode, custom liveries, and other online elements will not be accessible.

While the offline portion of the game will still work as intended, Polyphony has stated that with this closure in mind, it will stop the distribution of add-on items from the PlayStation Store as of December 1, 2023, meaning (while these will still be accessible post server closure to those who have them), if you had your eye on some extra content for the game, make sure to pick it up now before it's too late.