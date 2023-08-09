Gran Turismo reviews are here and they're... okay

HQ

The reviews for the gaming/racing movie Gran Turismo are here, and currently the movie sits at a 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. This doesn't appear to be too bad, but we have to remember that Rotten Tomatoes' system rewards shows and movies so long as they don't get bad ratings.

Should a show get anywhere from a 6/10 to a 10/10, it counts as positive on the aggregator site, meaning some films can end up with incredible scores when the pool of scores is fairly varied. This means then that a large number of reviewers have given Gran Turismo negative scores.

One such score is from The Guardian, which gave the film 1 star. It called the film a "super-bland ode to product placement," which certainly isn't a shining review. The film has slipped into the rotten category right now, with 47 critic reviews, but there's still a chance for it when more scores come in.

Will you be seeing the racing movie?