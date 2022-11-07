Gran Turismo movie cast bolstered with Djimon Hounsou and Ginger Spice

HQ

The Gran Turismo movie is shaping up to be one of the next major video game theatrical adaptations, as the project has already started filming and is slated to premiere on August 11, 2023. But ahead of that date, it has been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that a couple of extra names have been added to the cast.

Specifically, it is Djimon Hounsou and Ginger Spice herself, Geri Halliwell-Horner, who are joining the racing film. It's said that the pair will be teaming up to portray the parents of the main character, Archie Madekwe, whose epic sim-racing gamer skills have helped him win various tournaments and landed him a role as a professional race driver.

Will you be heading to the cinemas to catch Gran Turismo when it premieres?