It started off really, really slow for District 9's Neil Blomkamp's Gran Turismo film. But now things have turned around and Sony Pictures is reporting that Gran Turismo has made $100 million and thus reached some kind of milestone, even if it takes about twice as much to start talking about profit. We expect Gran Turismo to be landing on a streaming service near you shortly. You can check out Gamereactor's review here!

Have you seen Gran Turismo and what did you think of it?