Gran Turismo and Fanatec announce partnership to develop racing peripherals

The sim-racing peripheral manufacturer Fanatec has announced that it has partnered with Polyphony Digital and Sony to produce a line of hardware and gear specifically for Gran Turismo. The gear will use advanced force feedback technology, and is being created as a way to reduce the distinction between sim-racing and real-world racing.

"Fanatec has been on the leading edge of simulation hardware technology for many years", said Kazunori Yamauchi, Gran Turismo Series Producer. "While the quality and performance of their products are impressive, it's their desire to innovate in motorsports that resonates with us the most. Polyphony Digital and Fanatec share this same spirit and long-term ambition, and I'm very excited about what we can create together."

The announcement so far has been quite scarce and doesn't do a lot to inform what will be included in the partnership, but if we had to hedge our bets, we can probably expect to hear more about the hardware as Sony gears up for the launch of Gran Turismo 7 next year.