Gran Turismo and Dunlop partner up

One of the most important aspects of all racing simulators is of course the simulation of tires and what happens in the tire body and the sliding angle of the tire under "load". Some simulators have of course simulated this better than others and in search of improvement, Sony-owned game house Polyphony Digital has signed an agreement with tire giant Dunlop to better understand what happens in the tires during a race and take advantage of the manufacturer's own measurements to improve Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo Series Producer, Kazunori Yamauchi:

"We've been working and creating the real driving simulator for 30 years now, and one of the most important and mysterious things about recreating a car in the virtual world is actually the tyres. Having this partnership with Dunlop, we're hoping that they will be able to convey some of their technology to us, and at the same time, for us to provide the simulation technology that may open new worlds for the development of tyres and cars."

