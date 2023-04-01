Gran Turismo 8 goes green with all-electric line-up

The latest instalment of the popular Gran Turismo franchise, Gran Turismo 8, has been announced with an all-electric line-up of cars, promising to deliver the same level of realism and excitement that fans have come to expect, but with a new focus on sustainable driving.

The move to go all-electric is a bold one, but not entirely unexpected, as more and more companies are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Gran Turismo 8 promises to deliver a truly immersive driving experience, with each electric car in the line-up designed to capture the unique characteristics of electric driving, from the instant torque to the quiet hum of the electric motor.

Players can expect to see some of the most exciting electric cars, including the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, and Audi e-tron GT, among others. Gran Turismo 8 also offers players a chance to learn about the benefits of electric vehicles and their role in creating a more sustainable future, as they progress through the game's various challenges and races.

In short, keep an eye out for Gran Turismo 8, set to be released later this year on PlayStation 5. We've included the press release under the image below for the full statement on this exciting development.

"In the world of racing, speed is king. But in the era of climate change, sustainability is the new gold standard. That's why Gran Turismo 8, the latest instalment of the popular racing game franchise, is going green with an all-electric line-up of cars.

With its signature realism and attention to detail, Gran Turismo 8 offers players a chance to experience the thrill of driving some of the world's most advanced electric vehicles. From sleek sports cars to rugged off-roaders, each car in the game has been meticulously modeled to capture the unique characteristics of electric driving, from the instant torque to the quiet hum of the electric motor.

But Gran Turismo 8 is more than just a game - it's a celebration of sustainable driving. As players progress through the game's various challenges and races, they'll learn about the benefits of electric vehicles and the impact they can have on the environment. Whether you're a die-hard racing fan or a casual gamer, Gran Turismo 8 offers a fun and engaging way to explore the world of electric vehicles and learn about their role in the transition to a more sustainable future.

So buckle up and get ready to hit the virtual track with Gran Turismo 8 - the eco-friendly driving simulator."