Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions are quite expensive

This past Friday, March 4 saw Polyphony Digital release its latest title, the anticipated racing game, Gran Turismo 7. The game launched to a fairly positive critical consensus, with us giving it an eight (check out our review here). But, since the game officially launched, Polyphony Digital has since added microtransactions, allowing players to purchase credits to be able to grab new cars in-game.

As is often the case during review periods, the microtransactions were not available pre-launch, but now that they are out, we have seen the prices at which they are retailing for, and they are quite expensive indeed. As VGC reports, here is an idea of what you can spend real money on:



100,000 credits - $ 2.49 / £ 1.99



250,000 credits - $ 4.99 / £ 3.99



750,000 credits - $ 9.99 / £ 7.99



2,000,000 credits - $ 19.99 / £ 15.99



This concept of introducing microtransactions differs to the way they were posed in Gran Turismo Sport, which allowed players to buy cars straight and not have to buy sums of in-game currency to make a transaction at the car dealer. As this is the case, the microtransactions mean you will have to fork out a fair bit of money to get some of the more pricey vehicles. For example, here is a comparison between the microtransaction prices of some cars in GT7 and GT Sport:

Aston Martin Vulcan '16 ($4.99 in GT Sport) - 3,300,000 credits in GT 7 ($40)

McLaren P1 GTR '16 ($4.99 in GT Sport) - 3,600,000 credits in GT 7 ($40)

Audi R18 TDI '11 ($2.99 in GT Sport ) - 3,000,000 credits in GT 7 ($40)

You can of course earn all cars in-game by spending in-game currency, but that doesn't change the fact that the "Legendary Cars" can retail for around $200 in real money when looking at these conversion rates.