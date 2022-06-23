Cookies

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7's June Update has added the Watkins Glen Track

As well as three new cars.

HQ

Polyphony Digital has officially launched the June Update for Gran Turismo 7, and this one is quite a concise update compared to those that have come before. Generally speaking, there are four parts to this update, with those being: new cars, a new track, Cafe improvements, and a Scapes addition. Here is what has been added.

In terms of the new cars, players can look forward to taking the Ford 1932 Ford Roadster, the Suzuki V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special '98, and the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3 Version) out onto the track.

On the topic of tracks, it's the Watkins Glen International race track that has been added. This course is located northwest of New York City, and will be offered up in a range of long and short layouts.

Otherwise, the Cafe has a few new menus to check out and complete, and the Watkins Glen International is available as part of a featured curation in the Scapes section of the game.

HQ
Gran Turismo 7

