Gran Turismo 7's free update for October introduces three new cars and events

HQ

Gran Turismo 7 is about to receive update 1.52. The PS5, PS4 and PS VR2 will update tomorrow, October 3, with three news cars and new World Circuit Events.

These new cars are the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII GSR MR '04, the final evolution of the Lancer Evo VIII; the Nissan GT-R Premium edition T-spec '24, the definitive iteration of the R35-generation GT-R which quashed rumours of the model's discontinuation.

Finally, the Toyota Hiace Van DX '17 is a versatile cab-over commercial vehicle that supports the transport of both passengers and goods.

HQ

These three cars will be able to buy within the game if you have enough credits, but as always, they will be available to all players. New World Circuit Events are also being added in this update.

Next for Gran Turismo 7 will be the update that makes it compatible with PS5 Pro. The racing sim game will be one of the games that will benefit the most for the new console, maximizing its visual fidelity withouht compromising performance: there will be a mode in 8K and 60 fps.