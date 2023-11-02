Gran Turismo 7's biggest update since launch brings new content to pretty much every part of the game

HQ

A few days ago, Polyphony Digital promised that Gran Turismo 7 would soon be getting its largest update since the game made its debut. This has now arrived meaning we know exactly what has been added to the title, and simply put, it's new content in pretty much every facet of the game.

Known as Update 1.40, this includes new cars, tracks, world circuits, licences to earn, Cafe menus to complete, Scapes to enjoy, multiplayer features such as split-screen with up to four players, tons of bug fixes, a new GT menu, broader photo options, additional GT Auto customisation choices, and more.

You can read about each of the new pieces of content in the patch notes here, and can get a glimpse of Update 1.40 in its trailer below.