Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7's biggest update since launch brings new content to pretty much every part of the game

Update 1.40 is now available in Polyphony Digital's racing title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A few days ago, Polyphony Digital promised that Gran Turismo 7 would soon be getting its largest update since the game made its debut. This has now arrived meaning we know exactly what has been added to the title, and simply put, it's new content in pretty much every facet of the game.

Known as Update 1.40, this includes new cars, tracks, world circuits, licences to earn, Cafe menus to complete, Scapes to enjoy, multiplayer features such as split-screen with up to four players, tons of bug fixes, a new GT menu, broader photo options, additional GT Auto customisation choices, and more.

You can read about each of the new pieces of content in the patch notes here, and can get a glimpse of Update 1.40 in its trailer below.

HQ
Gran Turismo 7

Related texts

0
Gran Turismo 7Score

Gran Turismo 7
REVIEW. Written by Johan Mackegård

The next mainline instalment in Polyphony Digital's racing series is here and we've been putting it to the test.

0
Gran Turismo 7 on PS VR2

Gran Turismo 7 on PS VR2
ARTICLE. Written by Petter Hegevall

We've been sitting with our PS VR2 headset on, racing our favourite cars in Polyphony's latest racing title, and we're hugely impressed.



Loading next content