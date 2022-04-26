Cookies

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7's April update brings three new cars and a new track layout

There's also an update to Scapes as well.

HQ

Polyphony Digital has officially released the April Update for Gran Turismo 7, an update that has added a few different new cars, a new track layout, and even slightly updated Scapes.

As for the cars, the three new models are the Subaru BRZ GT300 '21 (which just so happens to be the 2021 Super GT Champion car), the Subaru BRZ S '21, and the Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) '91.

As for the track layout, it's the 24-hour layout of Spa-Francorchamps that is getting added. This layout is very similar to the already existing layout, except the pits are in different places, so be sure to keep an eye out for that when checking it out in-game.

Lastly, as for the Scapes update, this is really quite basic and is simply seeing the Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura and the Cherry Blossoms at Night locations getting added to the featured section.

As this update is out now, be sure to check it out, and let us know what you think of the new cars and the track layout.

