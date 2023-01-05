Gran Turismo 7 will get a free PS VR2 upgrade when the hardware launches next month

HQ

Now that we're getting very close to the launch of PS VR2, Sony PlayStation has announced a few extra bits of information relating to the platform as part of its CES 2023 keynote.

The main thing to know is that when PS VR2 arrives, Gran Turismo 7 will receive a free VR2 upgrade, allowing owners of the system to hit the track for some immersive racing.

To add to this, it has been mentioned that perhaps the most iconic virtual reality game of all-time, Beat Saber, is in development for PS VR2, although as of right now, no release date of this edition of the title has been attached.

This all does mean that when PS VR2 arrives on February 22, 2023, the platform will have 30+ games available during its launch window.

If you want to read more about the PS VR2 and its hardware and tech specs, find all the details here.