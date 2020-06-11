Gran Turismo 7 will be racing onto PS5

You're watching Advertisements

The flagship racing title of PlayStation, also known as "The Real Driving Experience", Gran Turismo 7 has been officially announced during Sony's Future of Gaming event. The title, developed by Polyphony Digital will be the seventh instalment into the series, after a seven-year long hiatus only broken up by 2017's Gran Turismo Sport.

Whilst no official release date has been revealed as of right now, Gran Turismo 7 will be launching on PS5, hopefully this holiday, or at least within the console's first year.