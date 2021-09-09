English
Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 to launch in March 2022

And we got a new trailer.

The PlayStation Showcase for 2021 has now concluded, giving fans a massive heaping batch of information on the latest Sony Interactive Entertainment titles. One of those was Polyphony Digital's latest racing game, Gran Tursimo 7, which has received its official launch date alongside a new trailer.

We're told that the game will be landing on March 4, 2022, following the previous delay that pushed the game out of 2021. And if you're excited about this new simulation racing game, the announcement came with a high-octane trailer that you can watch below.

Gran Turismo 7

