Gran Turismo 7 to get a "considerable patch" in April

Sony and Polyphony Digital has lost a bit of goodwill with the Gran Turismo fanbase ever since Gran Turismo 7 released. The racing title introduced quite extortionate microtransactions at release (something reviewers never got a chance to experience during the review phase), and then to add to this, an update last week reduced in-game credit payout making it even harder to buy new cars. And all of this is without mentioning the server outage that lasted over a day last week and rendered the game, even the singleplayer, mostly unplayable.

Fortunately, it looks like Polyphony recognises that it's miffed a lot of the GT7 playerbase, and has since released a blog post announcing a new "considerable patch" that will be arriving in April.

It's stated that this update will be increasing the number of events, will establish the reward system, and will improve the player experience. As for what exactly this will include, Polyphony has provided an outline:



Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.



Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.



Increase of rewards in Online Races.



Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.



Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.



Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.



Otherwise, it's noted that more patches will be coming between now and the end of April to add new cars and course layouts and some other fixes. Plus, Polyphony references a few future updates it has planned as well, with these areas set to be tackled:



Increase the payout value of limited time rewards as we develop as a live service.



Further World Circuit event additions.



Addition of Endurance Races to Missions including 24-hour races.



Addition of Online Time Trials and awarding of rewards according to the player's difference with the top ranked time.



Make it so cars can be sold.



For those who are annoyed by the recent GT7 events, Polyphony will also be giving all players a 1 million Credit non-paid pack, which can be claimed anytime before April 25, to hopefully rebuild a little bit of goodwill.