Gran Turismo 7 to get a "considerable patch" in April

Sony and Polyphony Digital has lost a bit of goodwill with the Gran Turismo fanbase ever since Gran Turismo 7 released. The racing title introduced quite extortionate microtransactions at release (something reviewers never got a chance to experience during the review phase), and then to add to this, an update last week reduced in-game credit payout making it even harder to buy new cars. And all of this is without mentioning the server outage that lasted over a day last week and rendered the game, even the singleplayer, mostly unplayable.
Fortunately, it looks like Polyphony recognises that it's miffed a lot of the GT7 playerbase, and has since released a blog post announcing a new "considerable patch" that will be arriving in April.
It's stated that this update will be increasing the number of events, will establish the reward system, and will improve the player experience. As for what exactly this will include, Polyphony has provided an outline:
Otherwise, it's noted that more patches will be coming between now and the end of April to add new cars and course layouts and some other fixes. Plus, Polyphony references a few future updates it has planned as well, with these areas set to be tackled:
For those who are annoyed by the recent GT7 events, Polyphony will also be giving all players a 1 million Credit non-paid pack, which can be claimed anytime before April 25, to hopefully rebuild a little bit of goodwill.