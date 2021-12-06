Cookies

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 shows Deep Forest Raceway

The game launches on March 4.

During the weekend kicked off, Polyphony Digital decided to spoil us with some gameplay from Gran Turismo 7, showing off the fan favourite Deep Forest Raceway. As the name implies, it offers lush forests and has been a staple in several installations in the long running racing series.

While we hope Polyphony Digital moves the perspective somewhat higher (now the virtual driver barely sees over the dashboard), it still looks really smooth with excellent animations. We especially love the hand movements of the driver, which enhances the immersion.

Gran Turismo 7 launches for PlayStation 4 and 5 on March 4.

Gran Turismo 7

