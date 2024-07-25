Gran Turismo 7 releases update 1.49, bringing back Eiger Nordwand

HQ

While Gran Turismo 7 continues to be updated on a monthly basis with new cars and minor technical tweaks, this time it's something different. July's 1.49 update has taken Polyphony Digital's driving title a step further by completely redesigning the physics system.

While similar, this new system will be felt by players especially in the suspension and tyre behaviour to establish a more natural weight exchange in cornering. The response, heating and tyre wear have also been improved and are now much more realistic.

In addition to this major technical improvement, Update 1.49 includes the return to Gran Turismo of the Eiger Nordwand circuit in Grindelwald, Switzerland, and six new vehicles: BMW M3, Ferrari 430 Scuderia, Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4, RUF RGT 4.2, Subaru Impreza Rally Car 98.

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.49 is now available for free on PlayStation.