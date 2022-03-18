Gran Turismo 7 patch nerfs credit payouts

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on the frankly abysmal implementation of microtransactions and paid currencies in Gran Turismo 7. Due to the way that the premium currency had been integrated, cars could be retailing for $70 in real money, which is truly extortionate. But, at least it was still possible, following a fair amount of gameplay, to earn these cars through simply playing GT7. Or at least it was.

As has been revealed in the latest patch notes, a lot of tracks have had their rewards "adjusted", which has eliminated a lot of the more efficient ways to earn credits. Needless to say, this has led to fans being quite unhappy with the new patch, with many voicing their concern about how difficult it will be to now purchase any cars in-game.

Neogaf user DonJorginho said, "It really sucks as Gran Turismo 7 is a truly great game in every other aspect but this just stinks of greed and the fact that PD are actively watching what players do to avoid spending their own cash on cars to only nerf the shit out of it reeks in my opinion."

To make matters all the more frustrating for GT7 owners, following the release of the patch, the game's servers have been down for several hours. Polyphony Digital has yet to explain why and has only provided this bland statement, "Due to an issue found with Update 1.07, we are extending the current server maintenance period. We will confirm the completion time as soon as possible."

Fans have even discovered that because GT7 needs an online connection to be playable, the racing title is physically unplayable. You cannot currently access the single player or the multiplayer. Hopefully the servers will be back up soon, or at the very least we'll get a proper reason for what is going on.