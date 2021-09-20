Gran Turismo 7 only has ray-tracing in replays and the garage

HQ

We know a lot of you are really hoping for a stunningly good looking game when Gran Turismo 7 launches for PlayStation 4 and 5 on March 4 next year. But while we firmly believe this will be the case, it seems like ray-tracing won't be a major part of the package.

The source is the father of Gran Turismo himself, Kazunori Yamauchi, who says to Game Watch in an interview that racing games are extremely well suited for ray-tracing:

"The most effective use of such technology is actually in cars. Cars are very glossy and shiny, aren't they? There aren't many products in the world that combine glass, paint, radiator grills, chrome plating, and other such things. In fact, there aren't that many products in the world that have all of those things together. The comparison is with the quiet surface of the water or the glass of a window, and there aren't that many shiny things like that. That's why cars are so well suited for ray-tracing."

But despite this, we should not expect any ray-tracing effects in actual gameplay. There will be some ray-tracing elsewhere though:

"In the game, you can select ray-tracing in the replay, and in the stage demo and garage, you can see pictures with ray tracing applied."

When asked especially if there's no ray-tracing while driving, Yamauchi says "That's right". Hopefully, this is something that can be changed in the future though. We've also got a short teaser from Gran Turismo 7, showcasing Porsche, which you can check out below.