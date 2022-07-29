Cookies

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 July update brings three new cars

Scapes also received an update.

HQ

Polyphony Digital has now released the July update for Gran Turismo 7. This update is quite a small one, as the main bulk of content comes in the form of three new cars that are now available to unlock in-game.

Those three are the Porsche 918 Spyder '13, the Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 '84, and the classic Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder '54. Take a look at each car below.

Otherwise, the July update has also brought Shikoku and Tomica Town as a featured curation in Scapes, so you can further appreciate the beauty of each location.

