Gran Turismo 7 is the lowest rated Sony game ever by users on Metacritic

For what many suspects were tactical reasons, Sony and Polyphony Digital didn't activate the microtransactions in Gran Turismo 7 during the media review period ahead of the game's actual release. This way, they weren't mentioned in most reviews as journalists didn't get the chance to explore them.

Instead, the quite aggressive microtransactions were added on launch day, and since then, fans have been complaining about high prices and a lot of grind to unlock cars without paying money. Last week, Sony didn't exactly enhance the game's reputation as they actually deliberately made it even more grindy to unlock cars with a new patch, which also made it impossible to play the game (both single and multiplayer) for over 24 hours. According to GT Planet, it currently takes almost 20 hours to unlock just one of the most expensive cars in the game - which also costs almost as much as the game itself if you want to buy it instead.

Gran Turismo 7 had a really low Metacritic score amongst users even before this nerf, but as fans discovered how Sony tried to milk more money out of the fanbase and how it cannot be played without internet connection, many people had enough. Currently, the user score for the game is an ultra low 2.2, which is the lowest any Sony published game has ever got since the beginning of time.

Do you think this is well deserved, or do you think Sony and Polyphony Digital are checking all the right boxes with the microtransactions of Gran Turismo 7?

Thanks VGC